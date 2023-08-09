UNCW receives Purple Heart Designation

The Cape Fear Purple Heart Dinner celebrates and honors those military services members who have been wounded or killed in action. UNCW has been designated as a Purple Heart University. PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) has now been designated as an official Purple Heart Designated University.

The designation is a symbol of the university’s commitment to those wounded or killed by the enemy while serving to protect the freedoms of our country.

The Purple Heart Medal is the oldest military decoration, previously known as the Badge of Military Merit, and was awarded to recognize heroic acts by U.S. troops during the Revolutionary War.

Today, the Purple Heart Medal is awarded to those wounded or killed in action against an enemy of the United States.

At the Cape Fear Purple Heart Dinner on August 5th, Chancellor Aswani K. Volety read the official proclamation announcing UNCW as a Purple Heart Designated University.

On August 7th, the nation honored, recognized and remembered all Purple Heart recipients as part of National Purple Heart Day.

“The support and official recognition by Chancellor Volety means a great deal to all Seahawks who have served this great nation, but especially, for those who have received the Purple Heart Medal,” said Bill Kawczynski, director of the UNCW Office of Military Affairs. “This is another shining example of how UNC Wilmington supports its military community and is truly Like No Other.”

