UNCW relieves Barefoot of coaching duties

Women's basketball team was winless in '21 conference play, and 3-18 in total

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Head coach Karen Barefoot, who has directed the UNCW women’s basketball team for the last five seasons, has been relieved of her duties, Director of Athletics Jimmy Bass announced Monday.

The move is effective immediately. Assistant Coach Tina Martin will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

“We appreciate Coach Barefoot’s work with our program and wish her well,” said Bass. “Making a coaching change is always difficult, but this is what’s best for the future of the program at this time.”

Barefoot previously served as head coach at The Apprentice School, Lenoir-Rhyne, Elon and Old Dominion before taking over the UNCW program on May 4, 2017.

The Seahawks carry a 3-18 overall record and 0-11 conference mark into Wednesday’s 6:30 tip-off at William & Mary.

Karen Barefoot | UNCW Record

Season Overall CAA

2017-18 12-19 4-14

2018-19 18-12 11-7

2019-20 10-20 6-12

2020-21 7-14 3-10

2021-22 3-18 0-11

UNCW Total | 50-83 (5 seasons)

CAA Record | 24-54

Career Record | 363-319 (24 seasons)