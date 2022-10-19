UNCW seeks input on future of institution

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – UNCW is working on its vision for the university and wants input.

Interactive workshops will allow campus and community members to drop in and browse various posters around the room meant to give participants a chance to add their thoughts, and notes, as well as discuss those topics with others.

The Strategic Design and Planning Steering Committee’s goal is to find out what type of institution UNCW should look like in the next 10 years.

According to Co-chair Nathan Grove with UNCW’s strategic planning, the feedback is vital for the success of the institution.

“It’s really important that we get that broad feedback, not just from on campus but off campus,” he said. “We exist as a unit, when we’re at our best we can help the community, and the community can help us.”

Grove said all opinions matter.

“If community members have ideas of where they think the university should go, we want to hear those,” he said.

The next session is on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McNeil Hall.

For those who weren’t able to make the session a link is available to provide feedback here.