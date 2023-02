UNCW Softball team receives CAA Championship rings

The UNCW Softball team received their 2022 CAA Championship rings on Thursday night (Photo: UNCW Softball)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Softball team received their 2022 CAA Championship rings Thursday night.

UNCW defeated Elon 10-2 in the championship game in May of 2022, scoring eight runs in the fifth inning alone.

The win marked the team’s first-ever CAA Championship.

This year’s squad is preparing for the new season, which begins on February 10th at 7:00 p.m. versus Purdue Fort Wayne.