UNCW student leaders work to get out vote on campus

Student Government Association President Hannah-Valentina Horowitz describes efforts to educate students about candidates and issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A recent voting trend analysis by the US Elections Project shows the median age of North Carolina early and absentee ballot voters is about 66.

But what about young voters?

The study shows voters aged 30 and under accounted for a little more than five percent of the early voting ballots cast.

On campuses such at UNC Wilmington, student leaders are working to educate their classmates about candidates and issues in the 2022 midterm election.

UNCW Student Government Association President Hannah-Valentina Horowitz says she has seen plenty of engagement among fellow students, and she expects a large turnout at the campus polling place on election day.

She told Good Morning Carolina anchor Donna Gregory that she’s noticed a lot of interest on campus around the mid-term elections.

“While it may not kind of seem like that to the outside perspectives, a lot of our student organizations have mobilized. A couple of them have done ‘stroll to the polls’, they’ve brought in school board candidates.”

“It’s just amazing to see what these organizations have been doing on campus,” Horowitz added.

As might be expected, Horowitz says the biggest push to mobilize college students has come from social media, both from student government and other campus organizations.

“They have wanted to make sure students are informed, aware and ready to vote, and that has been kind of critical in keeping students engaged in this election,” Horowitz said.

Polls on the UNCW campus will be open Nov. 8 in the Warwick Center until 7:30 p.m.