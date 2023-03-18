UNCW to formally install new Chancellor March 31

On March 31, UNCW is formally installing Aswani K. Volety as the university's 7th Chancellor.

UNCW (Photo: WWAY)

WILMIGNTON, NC (WWAY) — On March 31, UNCW is formally installing Aswani K. Volety as the university’s 7th Chancellor.

Chancellor Volety plans on sharing his vision for UNCW’s future at the ceremony. Dr. Volety says he wants to continue to emphasize the student experience and well-being of students, faculty and staff, research and creative scholarship, financial stability, and community engagement.

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead a university like no other,” Chancellor Volety said. “I appreciate the confidence and trust placed in me, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the UNCW campus and community to turn challenges into opportunities, champion great ideas, and build consensus across campus and around the region to get things done.”

Dr. Voltey had previously served as the Dean of UNCW’s College of Arts and Sciences, and as the Executive Director of the Center for Marine Science.

The ceremony will be held at Trask Coliseum at 10 a.m.