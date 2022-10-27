UNCW to hold food drive benefiting on-campus food pantry

UNCW is holding a food drive next month (PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is hosting a food drive next month to collect food for their on-campus food pantry.

The university has a free food pantry for all students called ‘Hawk’s Harvest’, providing food and other necessities to anyone in need.

To help keep it stocked, UNCW is participating in the 4th annual Collegiate Hunger Challenge, aimed to raise awareness about food insecurity and collect donations for campus food pantries like Hawk’s Harvest. The winner of 15 competing NC schools will receive up to $10,000 for its campus food pantry.

As part of the challenge, an all-day food drive will take place on November 2nd. Donations will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fisher Student Center Sunset Beach Room, and from 6:00 p.m. through halftime at the entry points to the UNCW men’s basketball game in Trask Coliseum.