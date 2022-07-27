UNCW’s baseball team receives honor for academic achievements

UNCW Baseball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW’s baseball program has been honored by the American Baseball Coaches Association with its Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2021-22 academic year.

The Seahawks were honored earlier this month as the Colonial Athletic Association’s top academic program after posting a combined grade point average of 3.31.

“We’re proud of the guys in our program for making their academics a priority each year,” UNCW Head Coach Randy Hood said, who completed his third season at the program lead in 2022. “We also want to say thank you to Jamie Mangold (Academic Coordinator) for all the work she puts in.”

Teams that earn the academic honors must post a GPA of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale.

UNCW has earned the designation in each of the last three seasons and five times since the award began in 2015-16.