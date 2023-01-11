UNCW’s Ecotone Magazine receiving $10,000 NEA Grant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the sixth time, the nationally-recognized Ecotone Magazine, a semiannual literary magazine produced at UNCW, is receiving funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The $10,000 grant will go towards increased payments to the magazine’s contributors and visiting artists’ talks and readings.

“We’re so thankful for the NEA’s support of Ecotone,” said Anna Lena Phillips Bell, assistant professor in the UNCW Department of Creative Writing and editor of Ecotone. “This award will allow us to bring vital arts programming to UNC Wilmington, for students who work on the magazine, the campus community, and the public.”

Ecotone‘s mission is to publish and promote the best place-based work being written today, and to offer students in UNCW‘s MFA program in creative writing the chance to learn the craft of literary editing, according to a press release.