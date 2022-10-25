UNCW’s Travis Woods receives Governor’s Awards for Excellence

Travis Woods, UNCW Office of Facilities Geographic Information System Technician and 2022 Governor's Award for Excellence recipient. PHOTO BY: BRADLEY PEARCE/UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A CAD/GIS technician in the UNCW Office of Facilities is among the record-setting 184 state employees being honored with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for 2022.

Travis Woods was announced as one of the winners during a Raleigh ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

“Travis has earned this well-deserved award,” UNCW vice chancellor for business affairs Miles Lackey said. “If you ask him to do something, he always does it ahead of schedule and he always does it right. He is an unsung hero for the UNCW campus.”

Awards were presented in six categories: Customer Service, Efficiency and Innovation, Human Relations, Outstanding Government Serve, Public Service, and Safety and Heroism.

In the Efficiency and Innovation category, Woods was recognized for his efforts at UNCW to create a real-time GPS mapping system to make campus safety checks more efficient.

“I figured if we could go out and collect coordinate data on where safety issues are, it would be much easier for contractors to go and find that exact spot to find that exact issue and take care of it,” Woods said in an Office of State Human Resources video highlighting his work.