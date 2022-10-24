UNCW being honored with 2022 Governor’s Awards for Excellence

UNCW is being honored with the 2022 Governor's Awards for Excellence (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A record-setting 184 state employees from nine state agencies and three University of North Carolina System institutions will be honored with the Governor’s Awards for Excellence.

The ceremony is taking place Tuesday afternoon and will mark the first in-person presentation since 2019.

Awards will be presented in six categories: Customer Service, Efficiency and Innovation, Human Relations, Outstanding Government Service, Public Service, and Safety and Heroism.

UNCW is receiving the award for Efficiency and Innovation.