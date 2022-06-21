UPDATE: ‘Bring the House Up’ relief concert, other donations raise $6,000 for Wilmington Housing Authority

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Since the fall of 2021, the Cape Fear Housing Coalition has been working alongside Wilmington Housing Authority staff and other concerned community groups to assist the households displaced by mold and other hazards.

Efforts have included donating meals, special holiday giveaways, organizing advocacy efforts, and collecting household furnishings.

This spring, Housing Coalition member Blair Houtz of Feast Down East connected with Steven Harrington of Palate Bottle Shop and Garden to organize a fundraiser to purchase new furniture, as most of the displaced families have also lost the majority of their household possessions due to the spread of mold in their units.

Palate generously committed 10% of all sales in May to support these families in need, and raised over $6,000 through this month-long effort. A

special benefit concert, “Bring the House Up,” was held on May 28th to raise additional funds while also aiming to raise awareness about this pressing issue.

Boombalatti’s Ice Cream, located next door, also committed a percentage of their sales to the cause after hearing about Palate’s fundraiser. Houtz, who was the primary organizer of the benefit concert, asks “Imagine what could happen if every restaurant and bar in downtown alone did similarly, what we could accomplish as a community, for our community.”

Katrina Knight, Executive Director of Good Shepherd Center and Chair of the Cape Fear Housing Coalition shared, “It is important that we do what we can to advocate for our community’s housing needs not only at the local and state level, but at the individual level, too. While we are an all-volunteer organization, our membership represents over 75 partners and we are proud to see our partner organizations collaborating in ways that make a real difference for our neighbors in housing crisis. We are especially grateful to Palate, to Feast Down East and to the New Hanover Disaster Coalition for their dedication to supporting Housing Authority families in this incredibly difficult time.”

If you are interested in supporting the over 100 households that are still displaced, you can make a donation through the New Hanover Disaster Coalition at https://sharecapefear.org/operation-going-home.