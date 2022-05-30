“Bring the House Up” relief concert raises money for those displaced by ongoing mold crisis

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A concert raising money for those displaced by an ongoing mold crisis with the Wilmington Housing Authority was hosted by the Northside Food Co-Operative on Saturday at Palate Bottle Shop and Garden.

The “Bring the House Up” relief concert featured 6 different bands with all donations going to the New Hanover Disaster Coalition.

In addition to the concert, The Palate Bottle Shop & Garden has also been raising funds all month for the cause by giving 10 percent of their monthly proceeds.

But general manager Steven Harrington says it’s about more than just the money.

“Not only hoping to raise funds but also to educate the community as to what we can do on a local level,” Harrington said.

“Even a small portions of your funds can go a long way when it comes to information,” Southside Learning Farm Project manager Blair Houtz added.

Organizer say they hope to see more local businesses continue supporting their neighbors in a similar way.