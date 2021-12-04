UPDATE: Good Samaritans save stranded man after boat capsizes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A good Samaritan is speaking out after rescuing a man stuck on a capsized boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard at Wrightsville Beach say Thursday, a boat capsized near the Masonboro Inlet jetty.

According to NC wildlife, a bystander picked up the stranded boater and took them to a nearby boat ramp.

The good Samaritans, who wish to remain anonymous, say they did what any other decent human would do. While fishing on the south side of Wrightsville Beach, the two men spotted a man sitting on top of an overturned boat, his possessions floating everywhere.

“He was screaming for us,” said one of the rescuers. “And we drove our boat up near him. And we couldn’t get right up against his boat because it could have actually harmed us, and our boat could’ve ended up submerging as well. So ultimately, we instructed him to swim away from the boat. He swam away from the boat, and we pulled him into our boat.”

The two fishermen say other than the victim, there was no one else on the water at that time. They were grateful to be in the right place at the right moment to be of service.