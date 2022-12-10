UPDATE: Lake Waccamaw boil water advisory lifted

No longer necessary to boil water used for human consumption

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to Town of Lake Waccamaw officials, water users no longer have to boil water used for human consumption. The system has resumed normal operations for the areas after a water main break caused low pressure and outages in the distribution system.

A boil water advisory was issued for a small part of Lake Waccamaw on Thursday, however, based on the laboratory analysis of water samples collected from the lake on December 8, the advisory has been lifted.

The areas affected were from Powell Street to Firetower Road. It included Powell Street, Mt. Zion Street, Schulken Street, James Avenue, Bingham Lane, Wananish Avenue, and Firetower Road.

East Columbus High school was included in the advisory.

According to town officials, water consumers experienced periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a water main break on Firetower Road, which was why the initial advisory was issued.