UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Calabash found dead

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for since Friday has been found dead.

33-year-old Candice Amber Diaz had last been seen on Friday around 7:30 pm in the area of Ash Place in Calabash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the discovery, detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit are currently conducting a death investigation.

Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.