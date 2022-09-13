Update on several major road projects around Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Road construction is a never-ending effort around the Cape Fear, but a few projects are getting closer to completion.

According to the NCDOT, the extension of Military Cutoff Road is expected to be completed by spring of 2023. They say girders and a bridge are the most recent major additions. Work is on schedule but a lot remains.

A project expected to be complete this year (before Thanksgiving) is the resurfacing of US 74 between the Mt. Misery Rd. exit and Wilmington. The NCDOT says the project is around 95 percent complete. A few on/off ramps still need to be redone, including the US 17 one.

Finally, bridge replacement/repair work near Maco Rd. on Hwy 87 is almost done. It’s expected to be completed by early- to mid-October.