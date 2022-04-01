UPDATE: Remaining two suspects arrested in assault and kidnapping case

1/2 Kayla Floyd (Photo: WPD)

2/2 Alvin Sabatell (Photo: WPD)



Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Two people wanted in an assault and kidnapping case have been arrested. 33-year-old Kayla Floyd and 27-year-old Alvin Sabatell were captured just before 3 Friday morning near 8th and Queen Street in Wilmington.

The two were wanted in connection with an incident that happened on Market Street on March 28 that left one man injured.

Both are charged with First Degree Kidnapping, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault by Strangulation. Floyd is being held under a $500,000 bond, while Sabatell is being held under a $501,000 bond.

Two other suspects in the case were arrested earlier this week. Officers arrested 33-year-old Richard Blanton and 22-year-old Kimberly Martinez. They are each facing the same charges as Floyd and Sabatell.