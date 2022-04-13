UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Brunswick County crash

Three people killed in crash near Barbee bridge in Oak Island (Photo: Tatyana Williams/WWAY)

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has released the names of the people involved in a deadly crash Tuesday night.

According to the Town of Oak Island, Sharron Carr, 48, of Nellysford, Virginia, Dimitrios Ganus, 66, and Evelyn Ganus, 82, both of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, were all killed when the vehicle driven by Carr crossed the center line and struck the vehicle with the Ganus couple inside.

Investigations show that Carr was possibly living with local family members, while Mr. & Mrs. Ganas were arriving to visit friends in Oak Island.

The crash happened just before 9pm Tuesday evening on Long Beach Road, near the Cape Fear Regional Jetport in Oak Island. The accident forced officials to close the GV Barbee Bridge and the roads leading up to it for several hours. Drivers were rerouted on and off the Island through the Swains Cut bridge at Middleton Ave.

Police are still working to determine why Carr’s vehicle crossed the center line, but speed and impairment are suspected primary contributing factors in the accident.