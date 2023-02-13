UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify two people killed in weekend crash

WPD have released the names of those involved in a deadly crash over the weekend (Photo: Pexels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is still investigating a vehicle crash that killed the driver and a passenger over the weekend.

Joseph Tocci, 23, and Kayla Ricks, 28, both of Wilmington died in the crash that happened on Saturday around 1:43 a.m.

Police said that Tocci was believed to be the driver of the vehicle that claimed both lives.

The driver of the other vehicle, Alfred Pattison Jr., 22, of Wilmington, was transported to Novant Health NHRMC. Pattison’s condition has been upgraded to stable.