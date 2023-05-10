UPDATE: Woman accused of trying to take Supply woman’s home now facing charges

Jessica Emmans (Photo: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Florida woman who tried to evict a Brunswick County homeowner from her own property now faces several charges.

Jessica Emmans is charged with obtaining property by false pretense, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Emmans is accused of filing with the Brunswick County Register of Deeds a fraudulently obtained General Warranty Deed transferring property at 75 Old River Road to herself. She allegedly got the deed by breaking into Patricia Jones’ home in Supply and stealing it.

In February, we introduced you to Jones, who reached out to WWAY after a Florida couple tried to remove her from her property because they claimed the home was rightfully theirs.

Jones says she has the title to the mobile home and the deed to the property, and has been paying taxes and homeowner’s insurance on the home since her father bought it for her in 2013, so she was shocked when the couple took her to court to challenge her.

“All the woman had was a handwritten will from somebody named Patricia Jones, and she said Patricia Jones left the house to her. I’m the only Patricia Jones that’s ever lived in this house, –and I’m very much alive,” Jones told WWAY at the time.

We were there in February when the judge dismissed the case. Emmans and the man she was with refused to speak with WWAY about the dismissal, but still insisted the property belongs to them, and later reported Jones for trespassing.

That was the last we heard about the case until Tuesday, when the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Emmans.

Emmans is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.