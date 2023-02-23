UPDATE: WPD release names of two men accused of Wednesday shooting, chase

Jahmez Jackson and Justin Roger-Harris have been arrested following shooting, vehicle chase (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has released the names of two people accused of a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

23-year-old Jahmez Jackson of Pink Hill and 28-year-old Justin Roger-Harris of Wilmington were arrested following a shooting and police chase that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington.

WPD units responded Wednesday afternoon to a ShotSpotter activation in the 600 block of Campbell Street in Wilmington.

Upon arrival, officers were able to establish a suspect and vehicle description, and discovered property damage.

A WPD officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle off of 23rd Street. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, a multi-agency chase ensued and ended at the Pender/Duplin County line.

The driver of the vehicle, Jackson, is charged with Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Discharge in City Limits, Felony Flee to Elude, Damage to Personal Property, and Resist/Delay/Obstruct. He is being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center.

The passenger, Roger-Harris is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.