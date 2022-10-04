US Army Corps of Engineers observe beaches following Ian

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Tuesday, the US Army Corps of Engineers assessed damage in Kure, Carolina, and Wrightsville Beaches.

The team was looking for any signs of beach erosion, structural damage, or loss of vegetation.

“This is the first step in seeing if we would qualify for any funding for emergency repairs to the federal project out here. So, it’s mainly just visual observation, seeing how the project fared during the storm,” said Army Corp of Engineers Project Manager Brennan Dooley.

It appears the dunes did their job protecting the beaches, but officials say the sand that was eroded, is already recovering.

“The good news is that the sand is really starting to pile back in as you can tell. Our hope is that where there has been damage, we can get some support,” said Town of Kure Beach Mayor Craig Bloszinsky.

At this point, crews have not found significant erosion at any of the three beaches they toured today. A full report will be presented on Wednesday.

If damage is noted, the US Corps of Engineers will then decide on a plan of action.