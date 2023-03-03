US Cellular recognizes National Day of Unplugging

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Today is National Day of Unplugging, which is a day that encourages individuals to spend time away from their electronic devices.

US Cellular is taking this day a step further with ‘Phones Down For 5’, which means taking a phone break for 5 days, 5 hours, or even just 5 minutes, to reset your relationship with technology.

Jessica Vinoverski is the Assistant Manager at US cellular in Wilmington located on College Road.

She says ‘Phones Down For 5’ is a way to address the issue of over-connection with technology and, and to help engage others face to face.

“People are truly addicted to their phones, and this gives people time to step back and realize the over connection that they have with technology, and remember that personal connection that people have,” said Vinoverski.

Vinoverski says the best way to unplug is to place your device somewhere out of sight and out of reach and to create a focus mode to limit notifications that may be an unnecessary distraction.