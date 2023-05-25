US Coast Guard stresses boating safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, meaning more traffic on the waterways.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Oak Island teamed up with local agencies for National Safe Boating Week ahead of the holiday weekend to get the word out about important safety tips.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Oak Island Water Rescue, Oak Island Fire Department, Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Southport Fire Department, and Coast Guard Auxiliary were a part of the effort.

“People should be aware that there’s going to be a lot more people on the water,” Coast Guard Commander Corrie Sergent said. “Some of them may not know what they’re doing, and some of them may be renting a boat for the first time. Everyone should just be aware, have the right equipment, be aware of their surroundings because you never know when you’re going to need to step in and help somebody in trouble.”

Life jackets that properly fit everyone on board and engine cutoff switches are a must. Additionally, having a marine radio and an Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) are helpful tools.

Sergent says these safety practices can be life-saving.

“You should have the equipment on board. You should have filed a float plan which is basically just telling your loved ones or a friend where you’re going and when you should be back so that if you aren’t back, it kind of alerts them to call the Coast Guard and start looking for you,” she said.

Another agency that would likely come looking is Oak Island Water Rescue. Chief Peter Grendze says changing tides mean changing depths where boaters may sail for the day.

“Make sure you know where you’re going. We have problems with Lockwood Folly Inlet with its shoaling. It’s very shallow at low tide, you may get stuck,” Grendze said. “Know the waters you’re going to be in because you don’t want us to have to come and get you.”

Before getting in the water, Grendze says to use every resource available to you.

“The ocean is a living thing and it can change in a heartbeat so we want them to use every resource,” he said. “Check the National Weather Service, use our QR code, ask somebody, try to get the information. See if that water is safe to go in for that day.”

Another important step to remember is to boat sober. Sergent says there should be a designated driver for the vessel, just like there would be for a car.