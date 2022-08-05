US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%

Person filling out job application (Photo: Max Pixel)

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s hiring boom continued last month as employers added a surprising 528,000 jobs despite raging inflation and rising anxiety about a recession.

July’s hiring was up from 398,000 in June. The unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%. The U.S. economy shrank in the first two quarters of 2022 — an informal definition of recession.

But most economists believe the strong jobs market has kept the economy from slipping into a downturn.

The American job market has repeatedly defied skeptics this year. Economists had expected only 250,000 new jobs this month.