USDA kicks off National Homeownership Month

Highlights programs to help people buy, build, repair and rent homes in rural, Tribal and underserved communities

USDA Celebrates National Homeowners Month (Photo: MGN)

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) — Today, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack kicked off National Homeownership Month.

As part of this nationwide celebration, USDA is highlighting programs that help people in rural, Tribal and underserved areas buy, build and repair affordable homes and to pay their rent in America’s smallest towns and communities.

“Rural America is a place everyone can call home,” Vilsack said. “Whether you own or rent a home, you’re invested in and connected to the place you live. While homeownership is a good fit for many, renting also helps people invest in their communities and build wealth for their families and generations to come. This kind of support is critical now more than ever, as people in rural communities face rising housing costs. Through single family, multi-family, rental assistance, home repair and other programs, USDA Rural Development is here to improve rural livability across the United States.”

Expanding opportunities for homeownership and rental assistance strengthens rural communities and helps families and individuals build wealth and achieve financial stability.

This month, the Department is highlighting the ways the Biden-Harris Administration has invested $26 billion to help nearly 150,000 families and individuals in rural and Tribal communities buy, repair and build homes through USDA Rural Development’s single family housing programs.

More than 35,000 families and individuals living in socially vulnerable communities have achieved homeownership.

In addition, USDA works to increase access to affordable multifamily rental housing opportunities in rural America.

The Department is currently helping nearly 300,000 tenants afford to pay their rent through rental assistance. This assistance ensures low-income and elderly tenants pay no more than 30% of their income in rent.

For more information, visit Multifamily Housing Programs | Rural Development.

USDA is also highlighting ways it is working with lenders and community partners to open the door to homeownership for rural Americans who have been unserved or underserved for far too long.

USDA is hosting events across the nation to showcase affordable housing programs for lenders, community partners, families and individuals.

