USDA RD State Director participating in ribbon-cutting at Whiteville High School

Columbus County utilized $14 million in Community Facility Loan Funds to demolish and reconstruct a 72 thousand square foot building for Whiteville High School.

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) — Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight along with state and local officials will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 21 at 10 am.

Columbus County utilized $14 million in Community Facility Loan Funds to demolish and reconstruct a 72 thousand square foot building for Whiteville High School.

The facility will include:

• Classrooms

• Computer labs

• Administration and guidance offices

• Cafeteria

• Media center

• Parking lot improvements

• Service drive for buses

The address for the event is: 413 N. Lee St. Whiteville

If you are interested in attending this event please email robert.kerns2@usda.gov by Wednesday March 18.