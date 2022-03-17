USDA RD State Director participating in ribbon-cutting at Whiteville High School
Columbus County utilized $14 million in Community Facility Loan Funds to demolish and reconstruct a 72 thousand square foot building for Whiteville High School.
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) — Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight along with state and local officials will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 21 at 10 am.
The facility will include:
• Classrooms
• Computer labs
• Administration and guidance offices
• Cafeteria
• Media center
• Parking lot improvements
• Service drive for buses
The address for the event is: 413 N. Lee St. Whiteville
If you are interested in attending this event please email robert.kerns2@usda.gov by Wednesday March 18.