USO celebrates local Wilmington military community with free military appreciation lunch

(Photo: Kate Cornell)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The United Service Organizations (USO) is hosting a complimentary Military Appreciation Lunch for the local military community in the Wilmington, N.C., area May 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Harris Teeter store at Hanover Center, 3501 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403.

Active duty military, Reservist and National Guard members will be able to enjoy freshly grilled hamburgers, hotdogs and cold bottle of water provided by the USO in partnership with Harris Teeter grocery stores, to honor the service and sacrifices our military service members make each day in service to our nation.

“Today’s lunch is a small token of appreciation for those who sacrifice so much for the freedoms we enjoy each day,” said Barry Morris, USO Southeast Region Communications Manager. “The USO is always by their side. Throughout every service member’s military journey, the USO is there to provide support them and their families wherever they go.”

The Military Appreciation Lunch will also celebrate the Harris Teeter store associates at this location for their continued support of the current Harris Teeter annual Support Our Troops ‘Round Up’ campaign to benefit the USO.

Now through June 14, Harris Teeter shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout; 100% of funds raised will be donated to local USO locations throughout Harris Teeter’s marketing areas.

The campaign is held in support of active duty military and their families, as well as wounded service members, those transitioning back to civilian life and families of the fallen.