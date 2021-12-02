USPS workers say ‘Operation Santa’ bring joy to children & much more

USPS Operation Santa allows kids to mail in their letters and for community members to help Santa out by adopting a kid's wish list (Photo: Liz Cooper / WPDE)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) wants to make sure boys and girls get things on their Christmas list this year.

It’s been an annual tradition for more than 100 years.

It’s through their USPS Operation Santa program. Kids mail in their wish lists with a specific address so mail carriers know it’s an extra special delivery.

Then, after you register on USPS website, you can see the published letters.

That’s when you can choose a kid to adopt for Christmas and help Santa this holiday season.

It gives joy to kids, especially this time of year, there are kids that are missing family members, parents. It’s been tough with COVID the last couple years, so we are excited in making a kids day and making them feel the joy of Christmas,” said Crystal Martin, the Post Master at Loris USPS.

She said everything is confidential and because you have to register before adopting a kid, you have to be verified.

Addresses are not published on their website and the person adopting a kid doesn’t know it either.

Mail Carrier Jeff Hunt has been with USPS for 14 years. He said it’s his favorite time of year.

“Christmas is a very busy time for the postal service, but when you see that letter addressed to Santa from an excited little kid, it really brings the joy back into Christmas and the magic for us as carriers and postal employees,” said Hunt.

If you want to send your letter through Operation Santa with USPS, visit for instructions.

Make sure to send it to:

Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888

The deadline to send your letters is Dec. 10. If you wish to adopt a kid for Christmas through USPS Operation Santa, visit for instructions and how to register.