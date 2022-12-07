USS NC Battleship remembers Pearl Harbor 81 years later

On this day 81 years ago, the world was forever changed with a history altering event. On the North Carolina Battleship, today was a day of remembrance.

For many on board the ship today, it was a truly a special moment to be a part of. For Board of Directors member of “Friends on the Battleship” Karen Marzilli, she felt many emotions.

” It’s a true honor and a privilege, to be able to walk where so many of our former service men have been and to keep our country as safe and as wonderful as it is today” Marzilli explained.

Not only is she honored to be a part of the celebration, but she’s also got one other big reason to be involved today as well, her father was an active-duty service member on the USS NC Battleship that she stood on today.

” It’s a tremendous honor, he was in the marines and served for the North Carolina from October 44’ to the time the ship returned in New York in December 45’. He was on the landing crew that went aboard in Japan, and he was also the captain orderly. He maintained a daily journal which was not truly legal at the time, but it’s afforded us so much great information of what happened on a day-to-day basis here on the ship.” she explained.

Amongst others on the ship was a rarity itself, Louis Bourgault, who is a World War ii veteran. Bourgault was in Hawaii for the 80th year anniversary of Pearl Harbor and is more than happy to be here today as well.

” Oh, I love it, I love the battleship, I love being here, I like the crew, I like the staff, the volunteers, all my friends, it’s been a great three years. I’ve been an ambassador on the ship, and I really enjoy it, it’s very satisfying for me” he said.

With almost 200 wreaths being hung all around the ship, it’s easy to the admiration the staff has for their vets. the nonprofit “Friends of the Battleship” helped fund and put the event together. According to board member Frank Glossal, he has a very special message.

“Remember my dad, I bought a wreath for him, he’s actually under the jack stand up front. To all our veterans and active service members, you know this is our way of saying thank you for your sacrifice and your service to your country, we really appreciate it” said Glossal.

The names hung on the wreaths are those of current and former active service members who are being honored by their families.