USS San Jacinto arrives in Wilmington, Navy Week

It's Navy Week in Wilmington, and the USS San Jacinto arrived at the North Carolina State Port on Shipyard Boulevard on Monday to participate. (-Marion Caldwell, WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– It’s Navy Week in Wilmington, and the USS San Jacinto arrived at the North Carolina State Port on Shipyard Boulevard to participate.

“The American public, they like to show military their support. They like to support their military, and this is our way to kind of support the American public as well. We’re here to do a lot of volunteer work, definitely interact with you guys, and educate the American public with what we do,” said Carlos Trejo Espinoza, Boatswain Mate Second Class.

Since 2005, Navy Week has served as one of the military branch’s main ways to give the public a first-hand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Wilmington.

“We’re always on watch. Especially when we are out to sea on deployment, we’re definitely standing our vigilant watches to show that America is protected at all times. This is just our way to kind of educate the American public and just to give back,” said Espinoza.

One sailor on board is a familiar face to the Port City, and says docking back home is a full-circle moment for him.

“Coming home, it just means a little bit more. Knowing that you are out there, doing God’s work for your county, can’t ask for much more than that,” said Porter Ellison, US Navy Electrical Officer.

Ellison is a UNCW graduate and went into the Navy as an officer following graduation.

“It can be a grind at times, but honestly the bonds that you build with everyone on board are things that will last a lifetime. So, you can’t really ask for anything better,” said Ellison.

The USS San Jacinto Sailors will be out and about all week, giving tours of the ship, visiting local schools, and the local boys and girls clubs.

Unfortunately, tickets for tours on the boat this week are already sold out.

Click here to see all of the other Navy Week events going on this week.