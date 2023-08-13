Vendors making waves at Pointe 14 Market

Customers talk to a vendor at the Wave Market at Pointe 14 (Photo-Conor Doherty).

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wave Market was back on Sunday, August 13th.

More than 30 vendors came out to show off their wares.

The Wave Market is held once a month outside the Pointe 14 movie theater.

For many of the vendors, being able to be a part of markets like Wave allowed them to start and grow their businesses.

“I don’t feel like I would have started my business if I didn’t move to Wilmington, just because luckily in Wilmington, we have this avenue where people can come and by in-person cause online is really tough so being able to show your stuff in person has helped tremendously,” Juanita Adams, owner of Braiden Clothing & Co said.

Organizers of the event said they have plans to start holding the market at other locations around Wilmington, though its main location at the Pointe will continue.