Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade setting sail Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The second annual Veterans Appreciation Boat parade is being held this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach.
The event was originally scheduled to take place on September 10th but was rescheduled due to bad weather.
Saturday’s fun is planned to kick off at noon, inside Masonboro Inlet near the Wrightsville Beach US Coast Guard station.
The boat parade route will follow Masonboro Inlet to Motts Channel to the Intracoastal Waterway north to the Wrightsville Beach Bridge before turning south toward Masonboro Island before dispersing.
Boat parade captains are requested to decorate their vessels in patriotic themes celebrating veterans or those serving in the military, with the best receiving big prizes.
First prize includes an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks plus $4,000. Second prize is $3,000. Third prize is $2,000 and fourth prize is $1,500.
Boaters wishing to join the September 24th boat parade may register by emailing sencvetparade@gmail.com. The words “Boat Parade” should be in the subject line. Include your name, the name and type of boat, phone number and email address in the body of the email. If you are willing to take a veteran or veterans aboard your vessel for the boat parade, you are asked to include information about accessibility and the number of veterans welcome.
The boat parade is the first of several events affiliated with or benefiting the 2022 Southeast N.C. Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 12th, in downtown Wilmington.