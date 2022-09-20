Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade setting sail Saturday in Wrightsville Beach

A Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade is taking place Saturday along Masonboro Island (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The second annual Veterans Appreciation Boat parade is being held this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on September 10th but was rescheduled due to bad weather.

Saturday’s fun is planned to kick off at noon, inside Masonboro Inlet near the Wrightsville Beach US Coast Guard station.

The boat parade route will follow Masonboro Inlet to Motts Channel to the Intracoastal Waterway north to the Wrightsville Beach Bridge before turning south toward Masonboro Island before dispersing.