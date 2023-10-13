Veterans benefits event happening in Wilmington, includes new PACT Act benefits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town will take place in Wilmington next week to help veterans and their family members understand and utilize all of their VA benefits including disability compensation, pension, survivor’s benefits, healthcare and new claims available under the PACT Act.

The three day event will take place at the National Guard Armory at 2412 Infantry Rd, Wilmington on October 19 and 20 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and October 21 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The event brings service officers, claims adjudicators, and healthcare representatives face-to-face with veterans to help facilitate and expedite veterans’ new or existing VA disability claims, appeals, or other healthcare problems.

According to the VA, if you served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or Post 9/11 era or had toxic exposure in service, you may be entitled to VA benefits under a new law that expanded eligibility. You can learn more about filing a claim, and hear VA leadership speak on the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

Veterans Health Administration will also be on site to assist Veterans with healthcare enrollment and toxic exposure screenings. The mobile Vet Center will be there to offer mental health services and counseling. They will also have classroom sessions every hour to educate Veterans on various benefits such as VA life insurance, home loans, education benefits, the Veteran Readiness and Employment program, and VA employment. Vendors will also be on site to provide support with housing, social, and vocational support services.

Veterans attending the Veterans Benefits Live event will have the opportunity to:

File a new claim with the VA.

Ask questions about VA appeals or benefits to which they may be entitled.

Ask questions about VA health care.

Get assistance facilitating and expediting existing claims and appeals.

Receive information regarding benefit related VA programs.

If you can’t attend the event, click here to find more information about VA benefits and filing a claim online.