Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town event taking place next week

A program to help veterans is coming to Wilmington next week (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town will take place in Wilmington next week at American Legion Post 10.

The event will take place at 702 Pine Grove Dr. from November 17th through 19th, bringing service officers, claims adjudicators, and healthcare representatives face-to-face with veterans to help facilitate and expedite veterans’ new or existing VA disability claims, appeals, or other healthcare problems.

Veterans attending the Veterans Benefits Live event will have the opportunity to:

File a new claim with the VA.

Ask questions about VA appeals or benefits to which they may be entitled.

Ask questions about VA health care.

Get assistance facilitating and expediting existing claims and appeals.

Receive information regarding benefit related VA programs.

All veterans planning to attend are asked to bring the proper documentation about their case, including their DD 214, and all medical records related to their disability, both military and civilian.

The attendance suggestions for the Wilmington Veterans Benefits Live event are as follows:

Those with a Social Security number ending in 00-33 should attend Nov. 17.

Those with a Social Security number ending in 34-66 should attend Nov. 18.

Those with a Social Security number ending in 67-99 should attend Nov. 19.

To register for the event, click HERE.

Organizers say this is a first-come, first-serve event.