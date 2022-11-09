Veterans Day Ceremony being held Friday at Belville Riverwalk Veterans Memorial

Belville is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday (Photo: WWAY)

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A special Veterans Day ceremony is being held Friday at the Belville Riverwalk Veterans Memorial.

The event will kick off at 11:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem and conclude at 12:00 p.m. with a playing of Taps.

The town will also commemorate the three-year anniversary of the Veterans Memorial.

“Our nation deserves a debt of gratitude to the men and women who have served our country and defended our freedom,” Belville Mayor Mike Allen said.

During the ceremony, Mayor Allen, an Army veteran, will deliver remarks and join with others to lay a wreath at the Veterans Memorial to honor the sacrifices of American service members.