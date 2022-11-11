Veterans Day events happening in the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday is Veterans Day, and there are several events happening in and around our area.
- UNCW’s Office of Military Affairs will be hosting it’s Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning. The annual event celebrates Veterans, and military-affiliated students and families. It will be held in the lobby of Veterans Hall at 10:45 a.m. All students, staff, and faculty are invited.
- Cape Fear Community College’s Division of Veterans Services will also hold a ceremony to honor military Veterans on Friday. It’s happening at 11:00 a.m. behind the “L” and “G” buildings. In the event of inclement weather, organizers say the ceremony will take place in Union Station room 170.
- Boy Scout Troop 296 will be holding a Veterans Day Flag Retirement ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. It’s happening behind the Family Life Center of Northside Church at 2501 North College Road in Wilmington. Everyone is invited.
- The Southport Veterans Day event will take place at 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, due to anticipated rainy weather, the location of the event will now take place at the Fire Department Headquarters.
- The Hannah Block Historic USO Building in Wilmington will hose their Veterans Day Dance at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening. You can dance the night away to the sounds of the Duke Ladd Band. Tickets are $20.00 and all proceeds benefit the Historic USO Building Preservation Fund.
On Saturday, more Veterans Day events are taking place as well.
- The Hannah Block Historic USO Building is hosting their “Art Can Save a Vet Now Exhibition” on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The art exhibition and fundraiser will feature contributions from local artists and the artwork of Veterans.
- The 208th Army Band will also be performing at the Hannah Block Historic USO Building from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. There is free general admission seating.
- The Contra Band! will perform at the same event from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. General admission seating is free.
Due to the impacts expected from Tropical Depression Nicole, several Veterans Day events have been cancelled.
- In Brunswick County, the towns of Belville and Sunset Beach have cancelled their Veterans Day ceremonies.
- The Columbus County Historic Courthouse has also cancelled their Veterans Day Appreciation Service.
- Moores Creek National Battlefield in Pender County will also be closed Friday due to weather. This includes all park trails and roads, as well as restrooms and other park facilities. A determination will be made about park operations for Saturday after staff evaluates the safety of the park.