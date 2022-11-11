Veterans Day events happening in the Cape Fear

There are several events happening in the Cape Fear Friday and Saturday in honor of Veterans Day. (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday is Veterans Day, and there are several events happening in and around our area.

UNCW’s Office of Military Affairs will be hosting it’s Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning. The annual event celebrates Veterans, and military-affiliated students and families. It will be held in the lobby of Veterans Hall at 10:45 a.m. All students, staff, and faculty are invited.

Cape Fear Community College’s Division of Veterans Services will also hold a ceremony to honor military Veterans on Friday. It’s happening at 11:00 a.m. behind the “L” and “G” buildings. In the event of inclement weather, organizers say the ceremony will take place in Union Station room 170.

Boy Scout Troop 296 will be holding a Veterans Day Flag Retirement ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. It’s happening behind the Family Life Center of Northside Church at 2501 North College Road in Wilmington. Everyone is invited.

The Southport Veterans Day event will take place at 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, due to anticipated rainy weather, the location of the event will now take place at the Fire Department Headquarters.

The Hannah Block Historic USO Building in Wilmington will hose their Veterans Day Dance at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening. You can dance the night away to the sounds of the Duke Ladd Band. Tickets are $20.00 and all proceeds benefit the Historic USO Building Preservation Fund.

On Saturday, more Veterans Day events are taking place as well.

The Hannah Block Historic USO Building is hosting their “Art Can Save a Vet Now Exhibition” on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The art exhibition and fundraiser will feature contributions from local artists and the artwork of Veterans.

The 208th Army Band will also be performing at the Hannah Block Historic USO Building from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. There is free general admission seating.

The Contra Band! will perform at the same event from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. General admission seating is free.

Due to the impacts expected from Tropical Depression Nicole, several Veterans Day events have been cancelled.