Veterans gather to take advantage of VA claims and benefits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veterans gathering at the North Carolina Army National Guard Wilmington Readiness Center for an event to help them take advantage of their VA benefits and file claims.

In a collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office and New Hanover County, veterans gathered to check on benefits, claims or even register for benefits they were unaware of. Veterans were also given the chance to be screened for toxic exposures and use mental health resources. The event also offered sessions on VA employment opportunities and suicide prevention for veterans.

Chris Warguez, Veterans Service Center Manager with the Veterans Affairs Office in Winston-Salem, says the goal is to help as many as possible.

“One of our number one goals here is to increase the number of veterans that have access to VA and it’s benefits. In the state of North Carolina, only 40% of our veterans actually use VA benefits and we really want to make that as high as possible. Because if we improve the quality of care for them and the quality of life, then it will impact those in these communities,” said Warguez.

The event is running until October 21st.