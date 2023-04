Victim identified in deadly Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville Police have released the name of the victim in Wednesday’s deadly shooting.

William Edwards, Jr. was fatally shot several times.

It happened a little after 1:00 p.m. in the 300 block of East Columbus Street.

The SBI is assisting Whiteville Police with the investigation.

If you know anything, call Det. Sergeant Scott Moody at (910) 642-5111.