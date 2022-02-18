Victims, suspect identified in Pender stabbings

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials have released the names of the victims and the suspect in deadly stabbings in Pender County.

49-year-old Roy Lester Batson II and Ricky Lynn Bullard, 57, were found with stab wounds in the 1700 block of Watts Landing Road on Thursday. Both died from their injuries.

30-year-old Cody Cameron Coffield is charged with two counts of first degree murder. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance this morning.

Stay with WWAY and WWAYTV3.com for the latest developments.