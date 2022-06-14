Video shows Montana building falling into the swollen Yellowstone River on Monday

(CNN) — The flooding in southern Montana and northern Wyoming has washed away parts of roads and homes and other structures — including a building along the swollen Yellowstone River in Gardiner, Montana.

The video above, compiled from footage from several people, shows the structure collapsing Monday into the swiftly moving river.

The Yellowstone River, which runs through several Montana communities including Gardiner, swelled to a record high Monday due to recent heavy rainfall and significant runoff from melting snow in higher elevations, according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

Flooding in the region also forced officials to close Yellowstone National Park to visitors through at least Wednesday.