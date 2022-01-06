VIDEO: Trooper jumps to avoid out-of-control driver in snowstorm

The trooper was responding to a crash on Interstate 80 when another vehicle shot off the road, right at him.

Wyoming Trooper jumps out of the way on January 4, 2022 (Photo: Wyoming Highway Patrol/ CBS News)

WYOMING (CBS4) – Quick doesn’t seem to fully describe a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper’s reaction when a driver came barreling toward him.

WHP shared video of the incredible moment on social media on Wednesday.

The trooper was responding to a crash on Interstate 80, just west of Laramie, on Tuesday, when another vehicle shot off the road, right at him.

Two troopers appeared pulled over, and one was walking back to his own vehicle when a semi drove by, and the trooper took notice.

Then, a few steps later, the trooper jumped to the right seemingly trying to avoid something, but then jumped back in front of his vehicle.

A second later, a vehicle is seen flying past both troopers on the shoulder of the roadway.

