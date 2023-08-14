VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard describe rescuing divers after spending 16 hours in the water

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — After being in the water for about 16 hours, four divers were rescued thanks to the Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

The rescued divers are identified as 64-year-old Ben Wiggins, 26-year-old Luke Lodge, 46-year-old Daniel Williams and 16-year-old Evan Williams. The divers went missing Sunday morning and were rescued in the early morning hours of Monday around 12:45AM. The divers were reunited with friends and family Monday around 6:10AM in Oak Island.

“The divers actually went into the water around 9:00AM yesterday, but they were only supposed to be on 45-to-50-minute dive, and they were in the water for about 16 hours,” said Senior Chief Logan Adkisson of Station Oak Island.

When they didn’t resurface on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard launched a search on the water and in the air. Along with the help of the Navy, the Coast Guard were looking for the three men and a sixteen-year-old, who went into the water near Frying Pan Tower.

Just before 1:00AM on Monday, rescue crews spotted an S.O.S. strobe light.

“By having that flair footage, they were actually able to see body heat and such, so they were able to spot them. From there, the aircrew launched a life raft to the divers, put it in there and the divers were able to get into the life raft,” said U.S. Coast Guard Spokesman Jonathan Lally with the 5th District.

Senior Chief Logan Adkisson says there is a lesson to be learned from this situation.

“A tip for anybody who’s in distress on the water, and that’s simply that early notification to the Coast Guard is critical.”

5th District Spokesman Jonathan Lally agrees.

“Because in a situation like this, it’s not like where you’re on the road and cars are passing on a regular basis. In the maritime domain, it’s far and few between, so having that aspect and partnership really made the difference in this.”