Vigil held in honor of missing woman found dead in Wilmington

The body of Karen Molta was found in Wilmington on Aug. 22, 2023.

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Just days after her body was found, loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil honoring Karen Molta.

Molta was last seen alive on Aug. 18. Her body was then found in a retention pond near Anne McCrary Park on Tuesday. She was 31 years old.

On Sunday, a vigil was held at Flying Machine Brewing Company near the park where she was found. More than a dozen close friends from school, work and her personal life came to celebrate and honor Molta’s memory.

According to UNCW, Molta was a graduate student enrolled in the master’s degree program for art education in the Watson College of Education.

Jamie Purnell is one of Molta’s closest friends and helped organize the vigil. She says it’s important for people to know what kind of person Molta was.

“She would literally give her shirt off her back to anyone and she would literally, like she helped me out in so many different ways,” Purnell said. “Be closer to your friends and keep them closer. I miss her a lot and I hadn’t hung out with her in a while before this happened so I would say keep your friends close.”

There is currently no evidence indicating foul play, however, the case is still open and active. A complete autopsy will be performed by the medical examiners office.