Visitation tops 14 million at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park recorded 14.1 million visitors last year. That’s 2 million more than in 2020 and a 57 percent increase in the last decade.

The park has been a popular destination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The record numbers present challenges, and rangers are urging visitors to plan like a park ranger.

“And we want to remind them to take everything they brought back out with them. So, practicing really good leave no trace principles,” National Park Service’s Dana Soehn said.

