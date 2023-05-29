Visitors enjoy what’s left of a rainy Memorial Day Weekend in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer in the Cape Fear, and with it comes an annual wave of tourists. But did the cooler and rainy weather wash out the long weekend?

“We were staying for about three days, this is the only day we could come out,” said Pedro Aguero, Carolina Beach Visitor.

After being stuck inside most of the weekend due to the steady wind and rain from a coastal storm, visitors were out on Monday salvaging what was left of the Memorial Day weekend at the beach.

“I mean its cloudy, no sun or anything like that, but at least we get to come here,” said Aguero.

Other than taking extra precautions at the beach, like being aware of rip currents and rough surf, many say you can enjoy your time off rain or shine.

If visitors weren’t on the beach, they were enjoying the day on the boardwalk.

“Honestly, I’ve been craving Britt’s Donuts so today I said I’ll come to the boardwalk, probably get on some rides. Last night I stayed in and then watched the sunrise this morning,” said Rolonda Parker, Carolina Beach Visitor.

Year-round coastal residents say the rainy conditions are sometimes a part of life at the beach. They say in spite of the soggy start to the tourist season, they’re excited and hopeful for a busy summer.