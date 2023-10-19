Visitors violate policy by ‘performing religious activities’ during school hours, Columbus County Schools says

A group violated policy by blessing a Columbus County School (Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A group of visitors ‘performed religious activities’ on the campus of a Columbus County school on Friday, violating Board of Education policy, according to school officials.

The school system says the group showed up during school hours to East Columbus Jr/Sr High School to bless the school.

According to Board of Education Policy Code 3515 (Religion in the Schools):

“The United States Constitution and North Carolina Constitution protect the right of an individual to subscribe to any religious beliefs or to no religious beliefs at all. It is the board’s policy to comply with federal and state law regarding religion and religious expression in the schools. The board will neither advance nor inhibit any religion or religious belief, viewpoint, expression of practice.”

Columbus County Schools says they are implementing procedures and training to ensure the current policy regarding religious activity in the schools and its supporting laws are followed fully at all their schools.