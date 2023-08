Volunteers needed for Burgaw litter sweep campaign in September

A past trash clean up (Photo: Plastic Ocean Project)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw is seeking volunteers to help clean up the area next month.

A fall litter sweep campaign is being held September 16th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Volunteers should meet at the Town Hall parking lot on N. Walker Street.

Groups will be assigned to various areas. Gloves, bags, grabbers and safety vests will be provided by the Plastic Ocean Project.