Volunteers needed to help maintain Oak Island living shoreline

Volunteers are needed for a living shoreline in Oak Island (Photo: NC Coastal Federation)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Coastal Federation is inviting volunteers to Oak Island to take part in a living shoreline maintenance event.

The work will take place on September 14th at Veterans Park.



This special volunteer event will help maintain the local living shoreline built 10 years ago.



In 2013, Oak Island worked with the Coastal Federation to install a 200-foot living shoreline along the Intercoastal waterway to control further erosion and provide critical estuarine habitat. The living shoreline was built using 5,000 oyster shell bags to create a reef in front of the eroded area, then marsh grasses were planted to help create a more natural habitat along the shoreline.



“We are excited to be celebrating such great environmental stewardship,” said Coastal Education Coordinator Bonnie Mitchell. “The Town of Oak Island’s Environmental Advisory Committee has become the first-ever group to adopt a living shoreline. By adopting the living shoreline at Veterans Park, they have demonstrated a true commitment to safeguarding our precious coastal ecosystems.”



Volunteers will gather at Veteran’s Park from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. to maintain and monitor the living shoreline. No special skills or knowledge are required. You will receive the basic training needed, but should bring a reusable water bottle, hat, and sunglasses.

You should dress for the weather in clothes that are comfortable and that you don’t mind getting dirty. Gloves, boots, trash pickers, and trash bags will all be provided.